In office now for 15 months and here's what has happened to the world we live in.
Record inflation, gas prices, food, grocery prices and expected to continue. Where has the stability we once knew gone and why? Record U.S. debt. America is broke and still they print money. Tax and spend is their answer to everything. Don't forget, we the taxpayers are on the hook for all of this.
Record numbers of DRUGS AND ILLEGALS flowing across the border into America. Why do we have immigration laws? This brings up our NATIONAL SECURITY!
Now Biden lashes out at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who just signed a law to prevent Florida schools from discussing gay and transgender to kindergarten through the third grade. Have you ever tried talking to a 5- or 6-year-old about the birds and bees?
It's only been 15 months, what will it be like in another 15 months?
And let's not forget the Hunter Biden laptop, as the mainstream media tries to hide its contents but it's slowly coming to light.
The White House has become the Howdy Doody & Clarence the Clown Show in only 15 months.
Ed Byrum
High Point
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.