What is truth? By what standard do we judge what is true. If a person repeats something long and loud, especially politicians, does it make it true? We are seeing the line between fact, truth and opinion being blurred. Truth is now relative. My truth may not be your truth. It becomes a moving target. Just because it is on the net or social media doesn't mean it is true. Are Americans willing to check more than one source? If it is true, how are we willing to react to that truth? There is only one source of absolute truth, but unfortunately many times The Book is on a table gathering dust. Don't be afraid, open He Bible and read it.
Bill Untch
