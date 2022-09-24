To the editor:
Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Love thy neighbor as thyself. Provide for and seek protection for the least of us. As Americans, we have been led to believe that we are somehow better than other folks around the world. With the exception of native Americans, every person and group of citizens have come to this land from someplace else. Most came to our shores in search of freedom and a better life. Black people however, were mostly delivered here against their will and became slaves. Black people built so much of this land, but our rights and freedom have always been under attack. From slavery to Jim Crow, from Black codes to segregated housing and education, my people have always needed to do more. The prisons are filled with young people who have been wrongly accused and left to rot in a system that does not recognize them as human. Yet, millions of our fellow citizens with privilege are allowed to live and die without issue. Those with privilege are able to come and go, break the laws and enjoy the assumption of innocence. Right now, the voting rights of too many of our citizens are under attack because the powers that be don't want to lose their edge. Sadly, those in power have chosen to use tricks, deception and the unfair court system to strip too many Americans of their promised rights and protections. In spite of all the aggression and mistreatment of Black people, many overcame and rose to live the “only in America” dream. Some of us even rose to be in the employ and friendship of the royal family in the United Kingdom. My cousin, Peaches Golding, was in attendance at the queen's funeral on Monday. She, like me, is a sixth-generation descendant of a slave. Only in America could one grow up in the segregated South and rise to be among the rich and powerful of the world at one of the most important events of our time. God is good. Treat people right, and please cast your vote for the Democrats, who want America to work for us all.
