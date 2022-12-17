To the editor:
To the editor:
Byron Godfrey has passed away. His service will be Saturday, Dec. 17, at First Baptist Church, High Point. This is a significant event, not because Byron was so exceptional but because he was so each of us.
Byron was your neighbor down the street. He played Sudoku and did crossword puzzles. He followed the Atlanta Braves. He had a favorite recliner. He followed the local news. Regularly had meals with friends.
Byron also delivered Meals on Wheels, volunteered at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, drove friends and church members to doctor’s appointments and shopping. He walked his faith every day. Every single day.
Byron Godfrey was what some of us are and all of us could be. So ordinary. So extraordinary.
Bill Brooks
Cary
Editor's note: The writer is Byron Godfrey's brother-in-law.
