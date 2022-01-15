Let’s examine the plight of teachers. In 2019, the Guilford County Board of Education had $1 million left over at the end of the fiscal year. Superintendent Sharon Contreras could have spent the money to help kids, buy school supplies, improve school security or any number of other options. Instead, Contreras gave all that money to teachers. Then a few months later, she asked for and received another $3 million to $4 million from the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. Fast-forward to today. The state legislature gave teachers a 5% pay raise, and now Contreras just spent another $17 million for yet another bonus. Wow!
Now in the May 2022 primary, when voter turnout is usually small, Commissioner Skip Alston and the liberal Democrat-controlled county board want citizens to authorize $1.7 BILLION of new debt for schools. This is on top of a recent $300 million from Guilford. To help pay for this new bond issue, Skip and the liberal Democrats want to increase sales tax for EVERYTHING. Oh by the way, a county commissioner told me there are no strings attached to any money the county gives the school board. It’s like giving a credit card to an irresponsible child, hoping they will spend money wisely. History tells us that ain’t going to happen, and every single person in Guilford County will have to pay the bill for the next 20 years. This is what you get when tax-and-spend liberal Democrats are in charge. It is time for a change. Save money and put conservative Republicans back in control of the school board and Guilford County. Vote NO on the bond issue and tax increase. Your family and your wallet will say THANK YOU!
Ken Orms
High Point
