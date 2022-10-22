Now is the time to vote
To the editor:
The time is now for all good people to come to the aid of their country by casting votes for the Democrats. Our president and the Democrats are working hard to keep the nation moving forward. They are working for seniors by protecting Social Security, strengthening health care and lowering drug costs. They are working hard for those who need affordable housing, living wage jobs, education for their children and safety on their streets. We need leaders who know and understand the difference between fantasy and reality. We need leaders who fight for the regular guy and not the rich and mighty. We need leaders who know and understand that a woman must have the final word regarding her health care and family planning decisions. We need leaders who know and understand that our country was built on the backs of slaves and immigrants. We need leaders who will not let the big donors and dirty money control how they rule. We need leaders like Cheri Beasley and Kathy Manning. We need leadership in Washington that will strongly discourage and prevent an insurrection from ever happening again. We need leadership that stands against violence and out-of-control gun laws. We need leadership that will preserve our democracy by forever protecting the right to vote and maintaining the integrity of our voting systems. We need leadership that will stand against the mistreatment of humans who come to our country seeking asylum and safety. We need leadership that understands and works to prevent global warning. We need leadership who defend the rule of law and ensure that no one is above it. We need leaders who care about our relationships with the other democracies. Please vote for the Democrats who are honest about our history, work hard to make life brighter for the future, and safer for the right now.
Donna Pinckney
High Point
