To the editor:
As the vice chair of the board of directors of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, I find it ironic that two (opposing) letters to the editor about the High Point Medical Center would run in the same edition (April 15). One from Ken Smith ("Transforming health care in High Point"), who serves with me on the board, and one frm Dr. Mary Jo Cagle ("New hospital would take from High Point"), who is the CEO of Cone Health. In Ken’s letter, he highlights the growing changes at HPMC. Having been in High Point and serving on the board for many years, I believe he is well versed in the level of care provided and the commitment to our community hospital. Conversely, Dr. Cagle leads a hospital that “competes” for patients. As she stated, you must meet the “certificate of need” laws in North Carolina in order to build a new hospital. The new facility won’t be approved if it doesn’t meet all the requirements.
