To the editor:
The City Council’s decision to move forward with a commission to study reparations for slavery ("Council OKs reparations commission," Feb. 8) is just another politically correct orchestrated mechanism to funnel tax dollars to certain privileged, supposed non-profit groups.
Leaving aside the fact that the city of High Point was not incorporated until roughly the same time that slavery was abolished and therefore could not have played any role in that practice, and that no one in present day High Point was involved in slavery, it appears the fix is already in. Nine of the of the commission’s 13 members will be selected by the local chapter of the NAACP, which puts the objectivity of the commission in serious doubt. And with no direct pay-outs to individuals on the table, any awards or “reparations” will be made to related organizations and groups. Anyone want to bet that the local chapter of the NAACP will be one of the beneficiaries of any such pay-outs?
The most ironic thing is that any “reparations” will come from the citizens’ tax dollars, and about 40% of the city’s residents are Black. In effect, this commission will be placing a large share of the cost burden on the shoulders of the very people it claims to represent.
Let’s be realistic – this charade is really about a small number of people and groups hoping to enrich themselves with taxpayer dollars. if it quacks like a duck, waddles like a duck and looks like a duck, you’ve got a duck.
Richard Bostick
High Point
