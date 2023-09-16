Not all experience is good
To the editor:
As I talk to my neighbors about the upcoming city elections and mention some of the newcomers running for office, they will say something along the lines of “But he doesn’t have any political experience.” OK, but what is “political experience”? To me, political experience smacks of doublespeak, backroom, under-the-table deals and special favors for big-money donors.
Take a hard look at the campaign contributions listed in the Sept. 13 issue of The High Point Enterprise (“Money flows into mayor’s race”). Note who got the money and who it came from.
No, sir, give me a newcomer, regular Joe Citizen over a politically experienced candidate any time. The former is one of us, the latter is just another bought-and-paid-for, politically experienced shill who will be working for the big-money interests in High Point.
Edward Murray
High Point
