Lately, I've read some articles regarding the pursuit by Antoine Davis (Detroit Mercy College) of "Pistol" Pete Maravich's NCAA career scoring record. For comparison, allow me to offer pertinent information and judge for yourselves as to whether Davis was "cheated" out of the title, as some have asserted.
Due to the rules at the time he played, Pistol Pete was allowed only three years of varsity ball (83 games total). Antoine Davis played five years (143 games).
Although Maravich could score from anywhere on the court, he had no 3-point goals because the 3-point shot had not been implemented. Davis had five years playing with the benefit of the 3-point line.
Maravich averaged 44.2 points per game for his career. Davis averaged 25.2. Although his average is very respectable, many players have averaged more, with the great Oscar Robertson at No. 2 all-time at 33.2. Freeman Williams (30.7) is the only other player to average over 30 for his career.
Here are a few more Maravich NCAA records:
-- Scoring in one season (1,381 points)
-- Average scoring per game (season 44.5)
-- Average scoring per game (career 44.2)
-- Games scoring at least 50 points (season 10)
-- Games scoring at least 50 points (career 28)
-- Games scoring at least 50 points (consecutive games 3)
-- Games scoring at least 40 points (career 56)
-- Free Throws made in one game (30 out of 31 attempts)
Pistol Pete Maravich was a once-in-a-lifetime player with unique talents for scoring and ball handling, the likes of which were never produced before or during his time on the basketball courts. In fact, his talents have yet to be equalled to this day. If you love basketball, find some old clips of Maravich and watch in awe.
