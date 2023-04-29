To the editor:
The article this week that the City Council may raise property taxes to help pay for the new city hall ("Debt model suggests potential tax hike," April 26) is very upsetting. We just got a big property tax increase to pay for new schools. The economy is a wreck, but we are supposed to accept that you need a new city hall. The city keeps buying property around the ball field because of a supposed good investment. Wouldn’t the church property be better for a hotel or other that would bring real revenue? Why aren’t you using the “profit” from all the investment in that area to pay for the new city hall? You could use the land from the old police department for city hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.