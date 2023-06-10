No new stoplight needed
To the editor:
No new stoplight needed
To the editor:
Regarding your story on the City Council wanting to put in a stoplight for the existing crosswalk at the N. Main Street and Hillcrest Place intersection (“N. Main could get new signal,” June 8), there is already a stoplight and crosswalk just 100 yards to the north at Lexington and N. Main. It takes all of about two minutes to walk from Hillcrest to Lexington Avenue and cross there. There is another stoplight and crosswalk 100 yards south of Hillcrest that also takes only about two minutes to reach.
Sticking a stoplight and crosswalk in front of every business that requests one is bad city policy. This is a horse you do not want to let out of the barn.
Edward Murray
High Point
