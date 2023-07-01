News of orphanage experiments floors me
To the editor:
Jimmy Tomlin’s stories are always interesting to read, and I was flabbergasted by his latest one, “An ounce of prevention?” (June 24). This was a story about a German doctor by the name of Dr. Carl von Ruck, a prominent tuberculosis researcher who conducted medical tests on the orphans at Mills Home Baptist Orphanage in 1911.
The reason this article caught my eye is because I was raised at the orphanage there in Thomasville along with my two brothers and graduated from Thomasville High in 1953. It is hard to believe that my orphan brothers and sisters were experimented on in this way.
Who gave permission for these experiments on these poor, vulnerable orphans? They were too young to have any say as to what happened to them. They had neither the ability nor the privilege of making a decision on their own, nobody to give a hoot about them. I don’t believe for one instant they did it willingly. If it had been me at that age, I would have put up a fight so big they would have had to drag me to the infirmary and tie me down. The only time I was in the infirmary was when I had my tonsils taken out, and that was a big, big deal.
Was it a good thing to have done these experiments? I don’t think so, but what do I know. M.L. Kesler, the superintendent back then, must have given his permission. I vaguely remember him, and I question why he or anyone would do this. These kids were in his car. Why would he let them be used as laboratory rats, these poor, helpless, defenseless orphans? I’ll tell you why! Because they were orphans! They had no mothers or fathers to stand up for them. No one cared about them, but they did have you, Mr. Kesler, and you let them down. I know you are dead and gone to heaven, no doubt, and you can’t speak here for what happened, but I hope you are resting in peace anyway.
Thank you, Jimmy Tomlin, for another fine story.
Shirley Topping Maxwell
High Point
