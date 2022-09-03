New people are needed
To the editor:
To the editor:
The City of High Point has long been considered a “consultant’s dream.” Your Aug. 27 front page article regarding the new director for Forward High Point (“New Forward High Point leader takes reins”) certainly confirms this.
Neither the new organization head nor the Forward High Point Board are able to define just where the city’s downtown is, what its borders are or what it should be doing. Therefore, in usual High Point style, they have hired a consulting firm to define these items as well as present a “vision and mission statement that will solidify what we do.” I would suggest that an organization that doesn’t know where or what it does probably needs to skip the consulting stuff and just hire new people to run the organization.
I do not claim to know how Forward High Point operates, but I do hope it is funded by private money and not by our tax dollars. I suppose I could hire a consultant to find out.
Richard Bostick
High Point
