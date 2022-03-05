To the editor:
My hat's off to the crews who have worked for the past three-plus years to complete the new Eastchester/Interstate 74 bridge and interchange. I know it was not an easy task.
However, I do have a few concerns:
Can someone explain why a traffic circle was necessary at the Eastchester end of Gordon Road? I believe it's created a safety hazard. There was ample room to rework the area on Gordon into a gradual curved approach to Eastchester. The circle is so tight that large vehicles (school buses, delivery trucks) frequently run over the curbside. I've also seen drivers going the wrong way through part of the circle so they don't have to get into the actual roundabout.
Second: Why is the right turn lane from Eastchester onto Gordon so short? If you're making the turn, you'd better keep an eye on your rear-view mirror for the traffic barreling down the road from the I-74 exit.
Third: I've noted the wide sidewalks with push-button crosswalk light controls but have yet to see any pedestrians. Where would they be walking to anyway? Greensboro? Interstate 40?
Thanks and be careful out there.
Bill Hoke
High Point
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.