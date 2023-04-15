Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center wants to build a hospital in Greensboro. So why should you care? Because they are taking parts of your community’s hospital to do it. Call it the Great Dismantling of High Point Medical Center.
In North Carolina, you just can’t build a hospital. Because of certificate of need laws, the state controls how many hospital rooms, MRIs, operating rooms and other big-ticket items can be in an area.
So, Atrium Health plans to build a new hospital in Greensboro by moving parts from your hospital. This project would move 36 hospital beds and two more operating rooms out of High Point. I say two more because just last November, Atrium received permission to move three operating rooms from High Point to a surgery center in Greensboro.
Of course, in its application the beds and operating rooms aren’t needed in High Point. Moving these pieces to Greensboro is about meeting demand “due to population growth” there. However, the area around High Point Medical Center is growing faster than the population around the proposed hospital in northwest Greensboro (up 7,481 residents or 5.9% in High Point compared to 4,156 or 3.2% in adjacent Greensboro ZIP codes over 5 years.)
So why the move? My guess it’s about profits more than people. The area around the proposed Atrium hospital has 1.6 times higher average median income than the area around High Point Medical Center.
But the most important thing leaving High Point is the commitment to truly being a community hospital. Members of the Junior Order of United American Mechanics bought and renovated a two-story house in 1904, bringing health care to High Point. The fraternal order’s dream of people in High Point getting care in High Point is leaving too.
Atrium’s Greensboro hospital will cost $246 million. That’s $256 million that won’t bring new services to High Point so that people won’t have to go to Winston-Salem for advanced care. That means leaving families and support networks — and paying the higher bills associated with academic medical centers.
Atrium’s proposed Greensboro hospital will be a way station to Winston-Salem for those needing more than basic health care. We do it differently at Cone Health.
For example, Cone Health is investing $34 million bringing advanced heart and breast health services to its Burlington hospital and adding operating rooms to its Kernersville Medical Center. (We convinced the state of the need. We aren’t moving operating rooms from Greensboro.) We make these investments so that people can be cared for in their communities.
This is what community hospitals do — invest in their communities. Academic medical centers invest in getting patients into their main medical center. You can move operating rooms and hospital beds today if you don’t plan to use them tomorrow.
High Point stands at a crossroads. Tell your leaders you want a hospital committed to your community. You want a hospital committed to High Point.
