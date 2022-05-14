To the editor:
The High Point Branch of the NAACP announces its position “YES” on the Guilford County Schools bonds and a fraction of a penny sales tax. Guilford County Schools’ facilities are long overdue for an overhaul. The physical environment complements the academic and learning environment to facilitate achievement and success for students. Guilford County Schools’ facilities have been neglected far too long due to lack of funding.
We stand firm with those who want to create world-class learning in Guilford County, and we start by classrooms and facilities conducive to exploring the greatness of each student.
DO NOT BE MISGUIDED. Opponents would have us believe that fiscal management from the Guilford County Schools’ board is at issue, but long-term neglect and funding withheld from governing funding entities is the “sole” problem. The “powers that be” must be called out boldly, loudly, and without fear.
In addition to new construction, renovations and repairs, the bond use is for the following:
• Make schools safer with digital locks, cameras, and other security measures, as well as modernizing classrooms and upgrading technology.
• Expand in-demand programs in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, the visual and performing arts, advanced manufacturing, robotics, computer sciences and other Career and Technical Education programs.
• Design new schools to serve multipurpose needs such as community meeting spaces, job training centers and healthcare services.
To help pay for the school bonds, Guilford County voters will have the opportunity to approve a fraction of a penny sales tax (excluding certain items such as groceries, prescriptions, and gas) to spread the cost of repaying the bonds beyond property owners, with the intention to keep property tax rates neutral. County officials estimate that the sales tax impact would equate to five pennies for every $20 spent on most goods and services in Guilford County.
Time out for political grandstanding and pointing fingers. “Now is the Time.” As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. says, “it is always the time to do the right thing.”
Jimmy Adams, president
High Point Branch of the NAACP
