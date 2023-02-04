To the editor:

The High Point NAACP is compelled to speak out to proactively stand against violence in any form against persons involved in traffic stops or other forms of encounters with police in the execution of sworn duty “to protect and serve.” When involved in a traffic stop, the expectation is for all parties to be treated with dignity and respect and for all parties to follow law and order that governs a civilized society. In this regard, we offer proactive measures so that all involved return home safe to family and loved ones.

