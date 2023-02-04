The High Point NAACP is compelled to speak out to proactively stand against violence in any form against persons involved in traffic stops or other forms of encounters with police in the execution of sworn duty “to protect and serve.” When involved in a traffic stop, the expectation is for all parties to be treated with dignity and respect and for all parties to follow law and order that governs a civilized society. In this regard, we offer proactive measures so that all involved return home safe to family and loved ones.
We make no guarantees about outcomes but advocate for proactive policy to educate the community to increase the potential for a positive outcome, as follows:
• Stop the car in a safe place as quickly as possible.
• Be calm. Be polite. Watch your body language.
• Turn off the car, turn on the internal light, open the window part way, and place your hands on the steering wheel. If you are in the passenger seat, put your hands on the dashboard.
• Upon request, show police your driver’s license, registration, and proof of insurance.
• Avoid making sudden movements and keep your hands where the officer can see them.
Please visit our website, www.naacphighpoint.org, to review videos outlining a plan of action that will educate all in our community as to the protocols to be utilized when interacting with law enforcement during a traffic stop.
