To the editor:

North Carolina Republicans in Raleigh are once again planning to divide up the state like pieces of a jigsaw puzzle. The GOP got the majority back after a hundred-plus years of constant Democratic rule. They are drunk with power. That is all they care about. The people of this state are not pawns to be shuffled from district to district for political gain. But we must remind them, they were elected to work for us. We need to remind them of that and loudly.

