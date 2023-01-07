“Merry Christmas, Daddy.” The message came to my son’s phone from a strange number, and although puzzled, he answered. The mother came on the phone and explained. The little girl’s father had died, and she wanted to wish him a Merry Christmas, so she called the number she remembered.
Then my son talked to the child. “My dad died too,” he said, “while I was a teenager in Tennessee.” That was the beginning of conversations to share the grief and offer comfort.
I don’t believe it was a coincidence. No one but God could have arranged that connection. And it was not only for a little girl who missed her daddy – my son had a need to reach out to someone, too. God orchestrates those things for His children that we don’t even know about. What a wonderful Christmas gift from the Lord! Thank you, Jesus, for loving us.
We’re into the first days of 2023 and are looking toward the future with faith and hope.
We don’t know what will happen in this year. But we do know God and He knows all. If you trust Him, who knows what wonderful things God will give to you.
Even if some things in 2023 may prove unpleasant or even tragic, you can trust God to give you strength. That’s the only resolution you need.
God told Samuel, “Now therefore stand and see this great thing, which the LORD will do before your eyes” (1 Samuel 12:16 (KJV).
God has something good for you this year. He just wants you to trust Him. David said in Psalm 5:11: But let all those that put their trust in thee rejoice: let them ever shout for joy, because thou defendest them: let them also that love thy name be joyful in thee.”
Editor's note: The writer formerly lived in High Point, and the son mentioned in the letter, Terry Marlowe, lives in Thomasville.
