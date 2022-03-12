To the editor:
If you hate pipelines, do your part: In the winter turn off your natural gas line to your homes. See how that works for you. As Vice President Kamala Harris says, go green.
John Kerry as USA climate czar. Only a Democrat would pick a guy with multiple houses and cars, a jet and in the past a yacht to tell you to take the bus or buy yourself an electric auto to stop global pollution.
The most powerful government on Earth can't keep a virus from spreading, but they say they'll change the Earth's temperature if we pay more in taxes. Gas is currently $4.19 a gallon and climbing, partly due to Russia/Ukraine but also because President Biden has taken a chainsaw to the oil and gas industry.
The southern border's having a record number of illegals crossing into the country. Is this crazy or am I the one that's crazy?
I see America racing to the bottom of the barrel, led by incompetent people who don't care about what's right for America. My two cents!
Ed Byrum
High Point
