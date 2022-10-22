My thoughts for today
To the editor:
Time for each of us to cast our vote. There are many to choose. We live in a country where we can vote. As for sheriff of Guilford, I believe it’s time for a change. You may say that crime stats are down. Don’t forget, COVID had us locked down for a year and a half or more. As I’ve said many times, “freedom” is not free. It will cost you time, energy and speaking to those who are currently in the job. Oh, and going to forums to hear from those running for office directly. The position of reparations issue, I believe, can be solved by hiring the best-qualified. Period. Not gender, age or anything else. Let’s prepare ourselves for the seasons that are upon us. Let us focus on what this time is really about. Not parties, dinners or gifts, but on giving thanks.
Whether you believe in God or Jesus or not, it does not change the fact there is one true God. One day we will all know without a doubt. I pray it’s not too late. Once you are gone from this world, it is too late.
Louis Thibodeaux
High Point
