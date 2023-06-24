To the editor:
Recently I wrote a letter regarding legends of our community who endowed the future of our wonderful city ("Someone needs to step up," April 1). By including names of these citizens, I just knew that I was running the risk of overlooking someone. And sure enough, as soon as my letter was published, I received a phone call from Jim Morgan asking what could he do. In my lifetime I have never had anyone in this town, county and state whom I admire more than Jim Morgan, my number one hero! There are no worthwhile causes that Jim has not supported, and had his dad not died prematurely, I believe that Jim would have been governor of North Carolina! Space limits what would be a vast amount of accolades that Jim deserves.
