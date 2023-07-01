My choice
To the editor:
Updated: July 1, 2023 @ 12:47 am
My choice
To the editor:
As the 4th of July approaches, let us not forget the many who have given the ultimate price for our freedom. That there was and is a cost for us to be free. Since I believe it’s about me world. Let’s look at what that could mean. If we choose, it could be how will I change the world, my country, my state, and yes my neighborhood. I believe it should not be about what’s in it for me but what can i give to my fellow humans. You see, we may not be a provider of services as a hospital worker, city worker, bank teller etc. But we can be a door opener, a one who gives someone a parking spot, who gives a water to someone. We can be that one who does that deed. If we thought first of how we would like to be treated in any situation. This place would be a kinder world. Deep down I believe we all want the same thing. To live in a place where we are free to chase our dreams. To live in a place where we are safe. And if we have a faith in God to practice that belief in freedom. So don’t forget those who every day help to keep us free.
Louis Thibodeaux
High Point
