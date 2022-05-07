To the editor:
What a gift the Nido and Mariana Qubein Children's Museum is to the High Point area!
My family attended opening day of the museum on April 30, and we were absolutely floored by the impeccable facilities, the breadth of play and learning areas, and the incredible exhibits that the museum's team has put together.
I was impressed with how smoothly everything ran for it being "Day 1" – staff were competent, kind and accessible, crowd control was well managed, and the facility lends itself to letting groups spread out and actually enjoy each area without experiencing "pile-ups" of people (which is ideal for families with active, often impatient, young children).
That we have a resource like this in our neighborhood is amazing – there is no more need to pack up the car and drive out to Greensboro or Winston or Charlotte to entertain our kids in a state-of-the-art facility (which you know is a big deal if you've ever spent time in the car with preschoolers). And what a boon for the local economy! The grand nature of the museum will absolutely draw folks in from around Triad and beyond – and our local restaurants and businesses will certainly benefit from that.
The unending effort and care that Nido and Mariana Qubein have put in to various parts of our little city is remarkable, and this museum is no exception. I applaud the Qubein family and their team for another job that is exceptionally well done.
Hilary Pope
High Point
