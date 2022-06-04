To the editor:
America, we have a problem, a gun violence problem. For those who doubt it, know we lead the world with 288 school shootings since 2009. Solutions are difficult, because U.S. Senate Republicans have repeatedly blocked actions that a majority of Americans support – instituting universal background checks, eliminating the sale of military-style weapons except to collectors, banning possession or sale of large-capacity magazines, removing firearms from those determined to be a danger to others or themselves, and requiring gun owners to keep their firearms secured. Note that none of the above infringes on the ability of responsible citizens to buy and possess guns.
Know this for certain: Republicans in Congress are in control of these outcomes. When and if they will act to legislate these positive deterrents remains to be seen, but their track record thus far gives no indication that they will move to do so. Therefore, a plan of action for each one of us as concerned citizens is to contact our representative and demand that these reforms be enacted into law sooner than later. Inaction is not an option.
Passage of stricter gun control laws will not guarantee an end to all future shootings, but taking these initial steps is a strong starting place to minimize the carnage our children are now experiencing. May God be our guide as we move forward to protect our children and youth.
Bob Kollar
Greensboro
