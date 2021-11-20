To the editor:
High Point needs to work on its recycling issues. Not only as a community but also as a planet, we need to do a better job getting rid of recycled goods the correct way. We are failing to recycle in our city and we need to do something about it.
Recycling not only helps the environment but also helps people who work at trash dumps. Instead of them having to go through trash and separate recyclables, it’s already done for them. If we don’t recycle it could end up in landfills or, even worse, the ocean! There are only 17 recycling drop-off locations in High Point. Come on, we can add plenty more if we actually cared enough about this planet.
In 2005 House Bill 1465 prohibited the disposal of motor oil filters, rigid plastic containers, wooden pallets and oyster shells in solid waste landfills. There should be more laws on recycling in North Carolina and making sure we enforce it.
I think as a citizen of High Point we should come together and help get plastic out of oceans, landfills, and places it doesn’t belong. Together we can make a difference in our community and help make a better planet for future generations.
Hailey Thomas
High Point
