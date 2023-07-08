To the editor:
Updated: July 8, 2023 @ 1:23 am
To the editor:
The indiscriminate shooting by Israeli soldiers on Palestinian citizens in the city of Jenin is another example of Israeli violence towards the Palestinian people.
Israel must withdraw to its pre-June 1967 borders.
Israel has committed acts of brutal aggression ever since 1948, when it terrorized and forced 750,000 Palestinians to leave their homes, replacing them with Jews from Europe and the USA and elsewhere, in order to form an exclusively Jewish state. This is blatant racism.
The Biden administration must immediately stop supplying Israel with weapons and stop funding Israel, whether the aid comes from the budget or through the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, which should be labelled as a lobbying agent for a foreign country.
Farid Wissa
Colfax
