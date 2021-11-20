To the editor:
My lifelong friend Claude "Pop" Jarrell Jr. loves to brag about his family. Pop's family includes governors, judges, lawyers, sheriffs and mayors, superintendent of prisons, guards, and released prisoners. Pop is an extraordinary barber by trade, but his true calling is sponsoring released prisoners (he calls them his boys), providing second-chance opportunities.
The latest group to join Pop's family is New Hanover Correctional Center. Superintendent Susan R. White leads a professional team of officers, counselors, and support staff in what Pop calls an extraordinary facility. Pop's new family at NHCC believes that an impeccable environment and positive attitudes provide the foundation and education to change lives. Superintendent White leads with a focus on community safety and providing an opportunity for prisoners to make wiser choices in life.
During this Thanksgiving season, Pop shared with me his joy in getting to know everyone at NHCC. As you give thanks over the next few days, remember Pop and his ministry and NHCC and all the professionals working there. Remember the message that Jesus shared with us that "our mistakes" do not define our lives if we seek forgiveness and a better life with second-chance opportunities.
Terry Miller
Thomasville
