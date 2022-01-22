To the editor:
As the president of the Thomasville Ministers United for Christ Thomasville and Vicinity, we will be looking into the circumstances that happen at the Pine Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center ("Deaths spur probe of adult care facility," Jan. 19). We will be looking at ways to avoid this. If staff can't get to work we will be adapting plans to help people get to work. This affects all of Thomasville. Our sincere sympathy to all affected by this. We must work together and not point fingers.
Kelvin Sellers, president
Thomasville Ministers United for Christ.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.