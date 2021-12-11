To the editor:
So, first things first, I am a teenager at the age of 15. So of course, I am not a very big newspaper reader, BUT! I have something that I would like to spread around, a suggestion for all the older folk to see. Driving through town, I constantly see signs that show a family’s support for certain political candidates. While personally, I do not mind showing support for the candidate you want to win the election, I believe that there is in fact a barrier. People are constantly putting signs up that put other candidates down or are just straight up saying that the opposing side sucks. Signs that say things like “Prison for Clinton” or “Biden Blows.”
I think that this is a very immature act that just shows how much people are willing to do just to say how stupid other people’s views are. I’ve seen videos where people verbally attack others because of what is written on the sign in their front yard. I hate seeing the constant growth of tension between parties during elections and even just throughout the year. Of course, this was not written to make a change, but more so to get people to understand that maybe these rude signs on their front lawn may not give them a very good look. I’d love to see some of my points added to the newspaper so that some of my viewpoints could be added to other people.
Jackson Howard
High Point
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.