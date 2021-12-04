As the head of government affairs for the High Point Market Authority’s board of directors, I would like to especially thank Rep. John Faircloth in the N.C. House for shepherding a healthy increase in state funding for High Point Market in the 2021-22 state budget. We also wish to thank Sen. David Craven and all the other local members of the General Assembly who unanimously supported our funding request.
After almost two years of dealing with the pandemic, it's vital High Point Market continue, and perhaps increase, efforts to connect with buyers who have not attended recently, encouraging them to return to Market next spring and fall. The funding provided by the state, along with the excellent local support we receive from the city of High Point, Guilford County, and our showrooms and landlords should help the Market Authority accomplish this feat. And, as always, we will continue working with our local and state health departments to ensure we conduct our business in the safest and best way possible.
Doug Bassett
High Point Market Authority Board of Directors
