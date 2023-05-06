Mr. Glenn Chavis' letter "A costly mistake" (April 15) lamented the loss of the Municipal Colored Park. Reading his description of "one of the largest parks for Black people on the East Coast," it was easy to understand his regret at losing something very special. As he pointed out, "All of this disappeared with the advent of integration."
This brought to mind ANOTHER great loss – I'm not alone in missing the wonderful, energetic, entertaining, talented William Penn band! Indeed, not just the band, but the school itself with its reputation for excellence, superior staff AND Director Bell's band!
Well, I'm white, so of course, I was proud of our bands, but it was no parade secret that we all couldn't wait for Penn band's rousing performance. And they never disappointed!
I have long decried the aftermath of integration – when a great wrong was righted, I couldn't understand why an even greater wrong transpired as precious things like the aforementioned were literally annihilated. Integration was FORCED, not left to the Black community to make their own choices. I once asked a dear Black professor friend why decisions weren't left to Black parents for their childrens' education – I was stunned to silence when she said it had to be done as many would have stayed in Black schools – as if Black schools were inferior!
It's heartbreaking to witness that kind of thinking and to see its very sad, indeed, tragic effects. How many young people, even older ones, can look back with great pride on THEIR school, their Black school, their William Penn, if you will? Under the guise of "equality" generations have been denied that memory. Maximum malum omnibus – a very great wrong for all.
