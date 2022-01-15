Recently I needed a ride by taxi. When the cab arrived I hopped in and said, "Good morning, how are you?" I received no response. I said, "Did you hear me?" His response was, "Yes, I heard you." When I asked why he didn't respond, he replied, "I didn't need to answer you."
There was a pause. I quietly said that I thought it was simply good manners to answer a question. He came back with that I was just old-fashioned. He further stated that kind of attitude was out of style! Being courteous was out of style? I said very little to him throughout the rest of our ride. Upon arrival to my destination, I paid my fare, thinking that I would not request his cab again.
Being courteous was "out of style"! In that case I hope I will always be old-fashioned and never, never in style.
Rosemary Freeman
Archdale
