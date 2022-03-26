To the editor:
In the Sunday, March 20, Letters to the Editor, in reference to Richard Bostick's letter, thank you. I believe the developer on this development has been referenced to 80 other sites he's been a part of. This is not new. I believe it's called divide and conquer. If I can make small changes and get Planning on my side, maybe City Council will follow and then it's a done deal. Wait, what about those that have invested possibly their whole lives into owning their own home for 20-30 years to purchase it? The city planners may have made the city plan years ago, but that doesn't mean it is viable today. Citizens are more likely than not to purchase homes in this area around Johnson and Skeet Club because of the city's thoughts on that area. Maybe City Council could recommend other areas of High Point that could use and welcome Publix.
In closing, I want to say I shop at Publix, but like many, I don't believe Johnson and Skeet Club is a good fit. So let's go to the planning and zoning meetings and be heard in May.
Louis Thibodeaux
High Point
