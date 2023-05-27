Each day, I see things that cause me to wonder when my America, as well as the people who loved it, went away. As with any country, we've had our flaws and have faced our share of internal strife but, without a doubt, the U.S. has not only persevered but has flourished as the greatest nation ever to occupy space on this planet.
For decades, we've stood alone and strong as the world's beacon of freedom. Witness the American military cemeteries both at home and abroad as testament to our forefathers who fought valiantly, not only for us but for the entire world. Generations of Americans have sacrificed while approximately 660,000 paid the ultimate price with their very lives as they endeavored to protect and defend the world from oppression.
On this day, I learned that in California the mere sight of individuals standing with their hands over their hearts as our national anthem played caused shock and horror among many who were there to witness this act of patriotism. How can it be that any citizen of these United States would find it distasteful to stand in respect and honor of our nation's anthem and/or flag?
Why should revering our country evoke feelings, as one lady noted, that placed her in "by far the most dangerous situation" she has ever experienced?
We live (or at least did live) in free America – not Russia or communist China or North Korea or Iran or any of those nations known to censure human rights. In our country, all citizens are granted certain rights and freedoms by our Constitution. If a person is an American and does not appreciate that fact, that individual has every opportunity to go to another country more in line with his or her ideologies and desires.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.