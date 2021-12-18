To the editor:
As one of the 1,081,023 uninsured folks in North Carolina I have been pondering these questions. Why is it that as of Jan. 1, 2021, that the “transparency” of health care pricing that was mandated by the government seems to fail us? Does it fail noninsured people across the board? I have been trying to get an estimate for a medical procedure with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist for over a week. It is my responsibility to get a services code, but first of all I have to find a real person to talk to. For a business, Wake Forest may collect $2.423 billion (that is BILLION) and spend approximately $1.43 billion (that is BILLION) on salaries and wages, but just try getting a call returned, a real person to answer the telephone or much less simply answer a question. Why is it that Cone Health is able to answer the simplest questions, like “I am uninsured, what is my cost?” with the utmost ease? For we who are uninsured and think we have no choice – we do. The transparency mandate was to allow us to price check and know our cost before – rather than a surprise after. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, are you paying attention?
Teraesa Follin
Archdale
