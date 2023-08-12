I think that we need to listen to the old guys who have been on the board of ElectriCities for years ("ElectriCities makes its case," Aug. 9). Latimer Alexander has more experience than anyone on the City Council and he make more sense. We need keep the power in case of growth in the city for years to come. Our country is not building new power stations anymore. If anything we are closing what stations we have now.
We need to think about the future! Be SMART, GUYS, AND LISTEN TO EXPERIENCED MEN!
