To the editor:
I think it is more than obvious that the homeowners in the Johnston Street/Skeet Club road area do not want a shopping center built in this neighborhood ("Historic house at issue in zoning case," Nov. 28). This land was zoned residential when they invested their money, and there is no reason that should change. There is adequate retail of all kinds just up the road where Skeet Club meets Eastchester.
Raul Cardona-Torres and Sandra Romero-Torres, owners of the property targeted for the shopping center, knew this was a residential neighborhood before they bought the property, and had they inquired they would have found that there would be serious opposition to this planned plunder.
The city council should not even consider changing the zoning of this area from residential. The city owes nothing to the site's owners or to the real estate developer in Florida with whom they are working. The city does owe the homeowners in the Johnson Street/Skeet Club Road neighborhood the assurance that their residential property is not going to be degraded by an unneeded commercial development and the additional congestion it would bring.
Tim Webb
High Point
