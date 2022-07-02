To the editor:
With all of the controversy surrounding the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, I decided to do some investigating regarding a pertinent question. When does life begin? Understanding that not all individuals with views on the matter are people of faith, I opted to forgo using Biblical references and went straight to the scientific community for clarification.
According to what I could ascertain, scientifically speaking, "life begins at conception." Needless to say, I'm not a scientist but, even using technical terms, the explanations offered were clear and relatively easy for me, an average nonexpert, to understand.
I read numerous articles by learned people of science that came to this same conclusion, but the wording I prefer came from pediatric physicians. "The American College of Pediatricians concurs with the body of scientific evidence that human life begins at conception – fertilization. Scientific and medical discoveries over the past three decades have only solidified this age-old truth." Additionally, "The difference between the individual in its adult stage and its zygotic stage (earliest development stage) is not one of personhood but development."
"Human life comes into existence in just a fraction of an instant. You have a human egg and a human sperm and their sole purpose in life is to meet each other and fuse, to create a one-cell human being. Within this single cell is an elaborate and complete plan for development."
My goal here is certainly not to judge, but it now appears to me that abortion is incompatible with what I envisioned it to be a few decades ago. Apparently, it is not the removal of a blob but the taking of a lesser developed human being.
Eddie Regan
Thomasville
