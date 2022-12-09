Questions about interchange project
To the editor:
I, along with my neighbors in the Cambridge neighborhood, look forward to the completion of the Eastchester Drive/Interstate 74 interchange project.
I have just two concerns:
• The northbound right turn lane onto Hilton Court from Eastchester seems inadequate as cars not turning are normally driving above the speed limit or tailgating; is this turn lane going to be lengthened?
• The roundabout on old Gordon Road is nothing but a nuisance and safety hazard; I’m no traffic engineer (merely a retired principal) but what was the reasoning behind this? To me, there was adequate land that could have allowed Gordon to gradually curve and intersect at the Cypress traffic light intersection on Eastchester.
I appreciate the hard work of the crews and am hoping the project can be finished safely and in the very near future.
Bill Hoke
High Point
Protect the taxpayers
To the editor:
To Superintendent Whitney Oakley and the Guilford County Board of Education: Several years ago voters approved a $300 million school bond. recently voters approved a $1.7 billion school bond, and a state judge acknowledged the school board and Guilford County may have inappropriately used taxpayer money to push the referendum. Guilford taxpayers will have to repay almost $3 billion, including more than $700 million in interest. Babies born today will still be paying these bonds when they are 30 years old and have children of their own.
For many years you and the school board failed to properly maintain schools by deferring routine maintenance. Deferred maintenance is always more expensive than if you maintain buildings as repairs are needed. You and the school board have failed miserably to properly manage taxpayer money and keep the schools safe and functioning properly.
What are you and the school board going to do to make sure maintenance is never deferred again and schools will be built to last 50, 60 or 70 years so taxpayers don’t have to spend billions to replace them when babies born today will be grandparents? Will you guarantee that you and the school board will never let this catastrophe happen again? Will you put your guarantee in writing and make it part of the core values of the school board? As you know, priorities can change, but core values do not. Are you willing to abide by that guarantee? Don’t give taxpayers a political “We will do our best” or “Who knows what will happen in the future” kind of answer. Do your job! Spend taxpayer money like the money was coming out of your own pocket!
Ken Orms
High Point
Transgender youth made to feel unsafe
To the editor:
Today I am writing you to talk about the inequality of transgender youth in schools. Things like the treatment of peers and the social norms being used as justification to misgender transgender students. Transgender students are all over the world, and the inequality of how peers and even staff of schools treat these students is a daily struggle for transgender youth.
75% of transgender students felt unsafe at their schools. This should not be the case; schools should be where all students feel safe. Transgender students being a minority should be listened to. Schools should have an unbiased atmosphere to protect their students, no matter the student’s identification. Their safety should be their number one priority.
As a transgender student, it is upsetting to see that others are facing discrimination for their gender identity. 60% of transgender youth are forced to use a restroom and/or locker room that does not match their gender identity. While the concern of hypothetical situations is at an all-time high, it is blankly ignorant to put aside someone’s gender identity altogether.
Another shocking thing is 50% of transgender students are unable to use the name or pronouns that match their gender identity. 41% of all transgender students have attempted suicide. Transgender students are getting their gender identity ignored, which impacts the students’ self-esteem and self-worth.
130 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced so far this year. There are only 18 bills protecting transgender people in America. Transgender students’ rights are already on the line, along with the discrimination they get from their peers and even their teachers.
There needs to be more talk about how unequally transgender youth are treated. These children, like myself, deserve to be protected and feel validated and safe. Without the safety of the young, there will be no safety for future generations.
Alex Carpenter
Davidson County
Banking system problems
To the editor:
The banking system has problems. First we must look how it got started. The U.S. modeled its system in 1800s like the Bank of England. During that time we had state charter banks. Each state printed its own money. The U.S. government under Andrew Jackson started a “sub treasury” similar to the Federal Serve today. The U.S. could sell securities to the banks (like bonds). Speculators or banks printed more money, which created inflation, then relief. Bank wars started in 1834. The government allowing the cash (paper money) flow increase in this country also brought trouble.
So this brings on the question in this last even, when banks buy out another bank (stockholders), speculators lose in this (so-called behind closed doors). I call them pat banks or “bank wars.”
Banks are lending government (bonds) bunds that are questionable to investors. That causes a run on stocks (bank stocks) and securities (bonds), which dries up the case market and lenders don’t have any to lend. We must question whether the U.S. Treasury is too independent of government or its problems are created by greed (chosen few).
When the Federal Reserve got started in 191, we were in the gold standard system to back up printed money. In the 1930s the U.S. got off the system. That’s when the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. got started. That’s when the U.S. started to devalue the dollar. Now today we have a system in trouble.
The more money the U.S. prints, the dollar is devalued by inflation. To save the money system, the government must go to a gold standard before it collapses. When any government money system or banking system fails, then the people get upset and lose interest in keeping the system of government. History always repeats itself.
Dan Lambeth
Archdale
