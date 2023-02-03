City abandoned Five Points
To the editor:
When I read the article “Long-awaited bypass offers hope for Five Points” (Jan. 28), I gagged.
Why? Because we went down this road years ago, and instead of enhancing the Five-Points area, they let it decay.
The city talked the local businesses into organizing, which led to The Five-Points Pride Association. I was involved because my wife, Gladys, and her partner, Bernice, owned and operated Cha’Ben Boutique.
They held meetings and got the neighborhood excited and involved. The city promised they would beautify the roads with landscape improvements and add a median with trees, sidewalks, fancy pole lighting, and flags.
In other words, the city made promises that never came to fruition. This was a slap in the face to the community and throughout ZIP code 27260. Slowly but surely, Five Points started to deteriorate as some businesses closed and the wrong ones moved in.
During this time, I was appointed to a “bypass committee” created by the city, and we were tasked with finding a “gateway” exit off Interstate 74 into High Point. Well, I wanted the Greensboro Road exit to be the gateway, and the others wanted Green Street. I drove from High Point to the closest rest station and clocked the miles. Greensboro Road was the ideal spot for travelers to exit and enjoy High Point. But the committee felt Green Street was a direct route for furniture show buyers to enter downtown High Point. Another slap in the face for the Five Points community.
I noticed Councilman Cyril Jefferson finally discovered Five Points and offered his two cents. Is it that he is running for mayor and trying to make us feel like he cares all of a sudden? After all, Five Points has been in decay for years. Our community needs help, not broken promises.
Glenn Chavis
High Point
NAACP advocates steps for safe encounters
To the editor:
The High Point NAACP is compelled to speak out to proactively stand against violence in any form against persons involved in traffic stops or other forms of encounters with police in the execution of sworn duty “to protect and serve.” When involved in a traffic stop, the expectation is for all parties to be treated with dignity and respect and for all parties to follow law and order that governs a civilized society. In this regard, we offer proactive measures so that all involved return home safe to family and loved ones.
We make no guarantees about outcomes but advocate for proactive policy to educate the community to increase the potential for a positive outcome, as follows:
• Stop the car in a safe place as quickly as possible.
• Be calm. Be polite. Watch your body language.
• Turn off the car, turn on the internal light, open the window part way, and place your hands on the steering wheel. If you are in the passenger seat, put your hands on the dashboard.
• Upon request, show police your driver’s license, registration, and proof of insurance.
• Avoid making sudden movements and keep your hands where the officer can see them.
Please visit our website, www.naacphighpoint.org, to review videos outlining a plan of action that will educate all in our community as to the protocols to be utilized when interacting with law enforcement during a traffic stop.
Elma Hairston, president
High Point NAACP
Drivers need to slow down
To the editor:
An article on the front page of the Enterprise on Wednesday with the headline “Educators start podcast to tackle issues of race” is undoubtedly a concern to many. And a viable point to consider. Another point to consider is had there not been speed involved there would have been no traffic stop. Today I see drivers exceeding the speed limit by 10 to 15 or more miles per hour, with an educated guess. A person must wonder how many accidents could be avoided and injuries minimized by observing the laws.
A. C. Craver
High Point
Education system of individual freedom
To the editor:
The aspects of education must consist of a positive system in which all people can develop a positive development of learning experience that gives a person the best outcome of any institution of learning. In my exhibit “Education Freedom 1610-2010,” I show the teachers and students of the time in learning between Miss Ethel Murray’s and my research of learning. The four components of learning are wisdom, ideas, knowledge and thinking.
The education system of North Carolina needs a lot of materials and books for students. We the people of this state must keep the standard of learning our top priority. The ideas of free thinking may never change. Also, our professional people of teaching must have our support. This way their concepts of learning will bring our students a positive attitude toward learning.
The conditions of the teacher/student ratio must consist of a productive learning environment. The student must listen to the teacher and get information through the books of knowledge. The centuries of learning show a positive progression of teaching in which the student always progresses into adulthood. So, the student must have parental involvement and respect for the teacher. A teacher went to college and learned from the professors and speakers of ideas and consumed the knowledge, which brings us a positive atmosphere of teaching the students about subjects. So learning is a progression that adds to student growth. There are four components of learning: ideas, knowledge, wisdom and thinking. The more you learn the more independent you can be and better able to make your own decisions.
Dan Lambeth
High Point
Thank you to our customers
To the editor:
At Piedmont Natural Gas, nothing is more important to us than providing safe, reliable natural gas service to our customers. Having happy and loyal customers is one of our top priorities, which is why I am honored Piedmont earned the No. 1 spot in customer satisfaction for residential natural gas service in the South among large utilities, according to the J.D. Power 2022 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study.
We couldn’t have achieved this honor without you, our customers; for that, you have our gratitude.
The entire Piedmont Natural Gas team played a role in earning this recognition from you, from the representatives who answer your calls to the field technicians who visit your homes and businesses. We pride ourselves on taking a think-customer approach to our work, listening to what our customers say and acting on it.
Our technicians maintain qualifications and customer-focused training, to keep safety and customers at the heart of what we do. We continue making investments to improve customer communications and to develop new tools and technologies that make it easier for customers to do business with us. And we make ongoing natural gas system upgrades so we can continue providing you the highest level of service now and into the future.
While this award is a validation of our efforts, we don’t intend to rest on our laurels. The only thing harder than reaching the top spot is staying there, and we are dedicated to meeting — and exceeding — these customer satisfaction scores year after year. We will continue to work daily to deliver what matters most to you — safe, reliable, affordable and increasingly clean energy.
We look forward to providing you the best service in 2023 and for years to come.
Sasha Weintraub, president
Piedmont Natural Gas
