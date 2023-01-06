Well worth the money
To the editor:
Let me send a BIG Thank You to the city of High Point for the latest section of trail in our parks system! This new section, which spans a finger of the High Point City Lake and links the Environmental Center / High Point Greenway to City Lake Park and existing trails, is beautiful! Now that’s something I love to see my taxes spent on. I will be working to get my money’s worth out of it.
Lynn Andrew
High Point
Mystery call was no coincidence
To the editor:
“Merry Christmas, Daddy.” The message came to my son’s phone from a strange number, and although puzzled, he answered. The mother came on the phone and explained. The little girl’s father had died, and she wanted to wish him a Merry Christmas, so she called the number she remembered.
Then my son talked to the child. “My dad died too,” he said, “while I was a teenager in Tennessee.” That was the beginning of conversations to share the grief and offer comfort.
I don’t believe it was a coincidence. No one but God could have arranged that connection. And it was not only for a little girl who missed her daddy — my son had a need to reach out to someone, too. God orchestrates those things for His children that we don’t even know about. What a wonderful Christmas gift from the Lord! Thank you, Jesus, for loving us.
We’re into the first days of 2023 and are looking toward the future with faith and hope.
We don’t know what will happen in this year. But we do know God and He knows all. If you trust Him, who knows what wonderful things God will give to you.
Even if some things in 2023 may prove unpleasant or even tragic, you can trust God to give you strength. That’s the only resolution you need.
God told Samuel, “Now therefore stand and see this great thing, which the LORD will do before your eyes” (1 Samuel 12:16 (KJV).
God has something good for you this year. He just wants you to trust Him. David said in Psalm 5:11: But let all those that put their trust in thee rejoice: let them ever shout for joy, because thou defendest them: let them also that love thy name be joyful in thee.”
Bettie Marlowe
Cleveland, Tennessee
Editor’s note: The writer formerly lived in High Point, and the son mentioned in the letter, Terry Marlowe, lives in Thomasville.
Trump’s tax efforts were legal
To the editor:
So what Congress learned from examining President Trump’s Federal income tax returns is that Trump took only legal deductions and paid every penny he owed. In effect, he did what everyone should do.
These political hit jobs by the ruling establishment need to cease.
Richard Bostick
High Point
Put trust in God
To the editor:
Happy New Year!
The past month and a half of gathering, meeting up with family and friends. Seeing how the past year has gone, whether healthy or sick, how work has been since post-COVID. And also giving thoughts to those who have left this earth this past year or years gone by. I believe we all take some amount of time in thought either long or short on what this year will bring. No matter it’s global, national, statewide, local or neighborhood, how will this year be? Last but not least, how will I be impacted by friends, relatives, my beliefs, co-workers and life in general? As once said, “No decision is still a decision.” I’ve given the above some thought, and I will do as years past by putting my trust in the God of the universe and His son, Jesus. Only this year I will do more to follow His teachings, leading and guiding in all things (remembering it’s a goal). Being human I will make mistakes, but I will strive to follow Him in all I do this year. As I began this letter I will end. Happy New Year!
Louis Thibodeaux
High Point
