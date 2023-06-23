Community needed for thriving schools
To the editor:
We are witnessing an amazing revitalization of High Point. I feel the hope and optimism daily. As a community, we are having conversations about how far we can go and how fast we can get there. High Point Schools Partnership began with an inspiration to leverage this energy in creating GREAT High Point schools. As we conclude our first “post-COVID” school year and prepare for the next one, it is a great time to consider all the amazing opportunities that are before us.
Funding from our school bonds vote — the largest in N.C. history — will reimagine what it means to be a school, a student, an educator, and a supportive community. We will see existing schools upgraded and new schools created. And yet some of the most important work will be beyond the facilities. Whitney Oakley, our new superintendent, explained these priorities beautifully as she launched her vision for our schools: accelerating learning, attracting and retaining top educators, providing better environments for health, wellness, and safety as we better prepare each of our students to THRIVE in a 21st-century world.
How do we maximize the return on these investments? That’s where you come in. I believe it takes all of us, a great and supportive community, for each of our schools to reach their full potential. At High Point Schools Partnership, we will continue to leverage the vast, and growing, assets of our community: an EXTRAORDINARY university, international furniture market, well aligned business leadership, compassionate philanthropists, caring neighborhoods, an engaged city government, an active faith community, and so much more.
How will we measure the return on these investments? That’s simple: Better Schools, Better Communities, and Better Futures for all of High Point. We are High Point Schools Partnership, and we are BETTER TOGETHER!
Matt Thiel, co-chair
High Point Schools Partnership
AR-15 isn’t military weapon
To the editor:
Regarding Wayne Swanson’s letter to the editor (“Weapons of war belong with military,” June 17), the AR-15 is not a military weapon. It is a small-caliber, semi-automatic rifle that fires one, and only one, round per pull of the trigger. The U.S. military does not use it. Furthermore, “AR” stands for ArmaLite Rifle, not assault rifle. The latter term is a concoction of the media.
Richard Bostick
High Point
Clinard’s praise is deserved
To the editor:
Aaron Clinard is an extraordinary High Point leader who is not fully recognized and appreciated for the dozens of efforts he has led over the years to make our city a better place (“The prophet of Commerce and South Main,” June 17). I salute him for his kind spirit, generous leadership style, and impeccable integrity. So much of the exciting energy we enjoy in our community today is because Aaron dared to speak up, volunteered to initiate concepts and projects, and was never discouraged when certain things didn’t work out exactly the way they were intended. He is a quiet trust, a human treasure, and a patriotic American. I’m a better person because I’ve known him and learned from him over the last five decades.
Nido Qubein
High Point
My overlooked hero
To the editor:
Recently I wrote a letter regarding legends of our community who endowed the future of our wonderful city (“Someone needs to step up,” April 1). By including names of these citizens, I just knew that I was running the risk of overlooking someone. And sure enough, as soon as my letter was published, I received a phone call from Jim Morgan asking what could he do. In my lifetime I have never had anyone in this town, county and state whom I admire more than Jim Morgan, my number one hero! There are no worthwhile causes that Jim has not supported, and had his dad not died prematurely, I believe that Jim would have been governor of North Carolina! Space limits what would be a vast amount of accolades that Jim deserves.
Columnist Mary Bogest has appropriately named Jim “Mr. About Town,” and no one can take his place!
He is a devout Christian, a tireless advocate for our citizens in our city, a generous benefactor for all vital causes and a humble servant of all of mankind as well as a dear, lifelong friend of mine!
May God bless my hero, Jim Morgan!
John A. Womack Jr.
High Point
Washington deceitful about spending
To the editor:
Let’s take a quick look at our nation’s debt history:
• 1929 — $17 billion
• 1943 — $137 billion
• 1982 — $1.142 trillion
• 2008 — $10.025 trillion
• 2017 — $20.245 trillion
• 2022 — $30.824 trillion
It appears that each year, come budget time, we see a president and Congress at odds regarding our debt ceiling, rendering yet another budget crisis with government default ultimately hanging in the balance. Although I’m not a politician or an economist, I fully understand the need for a budget as well as the obvious necessity of holding my spending within my ability to pay my bills. Reckless and unchecked accumulation of indebtedness can only lead to disaster.
When Washington deceitfully addresses reducing the debt or even holding the line, spending cuts for Social Security, Medicare and our armed forces (veterans) are immediately targeted. Their next solution includes tax hikes.
For over 55 years, through FICA taxation, I personally contributed to Social Security and Medicare while my employers matched my contributions. Since most citizens lacked the ability to finance private retirement plans, Uncle Sam decided use their money and do it for them. Our government was supposedly placing those contributions into a separate fund and soundly investing the monies to produce a guaranteed retirement plan for every working American.
Oblivious to that mandate, the D.C. crowd began dipping into these dedicated reserves and using the designated capital for nearly everything other than the original purpose. If these funds had been kept separate and invested as intended, each retiring American worker would have been able to live a comfortable, self-sufficient life on his or her investments.
As for our veterans, they were promised certain perks if they completed their time in service to this nation. They undoubtedly also deserve the benefits assured them. If you will notice, the people in Washington who decide these budgets never take pay cuts or reduce benefits for themselves. Imagine that!
Eddie Regan
Thomasville
