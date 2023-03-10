Fond memories of David Armstrong
To the editor:
This letter is devoted to David Armstrong. A big man from South Side, with a big heart, a silent pillar of the community, David played football for Winston-Salem State, where he earned his degree, and coached the YMCA team. David was a policeman and coached the fast-pitch softball team and basketball team. After I was dejected by one of the league’s teams, David drafted me to play first base.
In 1959 we packed into a station wagon driven by David. We traveled to Southern Pines and defeated the YMCA team. We all respected Mr. Armstrong. There was never any friction. We were young kids, happy to be playing.
John Barber
High Point
Help schools serving low-wealth communities
To the editor:
The High Point Branch of the NAACP advocates equitable access to sufficient resources for High Point Schools. We are committed to ensuring that High Point students receive a world-class education, but with 18 out of 24 schools in High Point classified as Title I and 62.2% of students living in poverty, NOW is the time to change this trend. How can government, business, and the community say, “So what, it’s not happening in my community — it’s not happening to me. We make the laws; we don’t have to live by the laws.”
What must we do? In the short-term, our commitment to school children parallels with the North Carolina constitution and the Supreme Court ruling of the state’s obligation to ensure all children have access to a sound, basic education that includes competent and well-trained teachers and principals, as well as equitable access to sufficient resources. In the long term, we must lift our communities out of poverty. How do we lift our communities out of poverty? For example, during COVID, 40% of families were lifted from poverty by a meager monthly income subsidy. Let us be clear, subsidy is not the answer. A subsidy is a mere Band-Aid for a larger, more systemic issue.
Economics remains the driver and the remedy to this prevailing matter. The North Carolina legislature should be required to do its part to ensure children in low-wealth communities in High Point receive the funding equal to, if not more than, high-wealth communities to sustain the education our children deserve. High Point employers must come to grips with the fact that salaries must sustain the economic well-being of its employees. The solution is clear: “Now is always the time to do the right thing.” (Martin Luther King Jr.) There are more than enough bright minds in government and business to come together to provide the means and the will to level the field for all.
Elma Hairston, president
High Point branch NAACP
An airing of grievances
To the editor:
Normally, my letters address specific topics, but today’s installment will touch on a variety of items that tend to irk me — an assortment of frustrations and distastes. These will come in no particular order; so, I’ll simply begin with:
1) Turn Signals — Every day I get behind the wheel, I see drivers zipping in and out of traffic or simply turning off roads in traffic failing to give turn signals. All road-worthy vehicles are equipped with turn signal levers and lights for our ease of use and for safety on the roadways. Add texting while driving to the list.
2) Trash (along our roads) — Drive down any street these days and you will see trash that has been tossed from passersby. We appear to be a nation of slobs, lacking pride in our land and consideration for other people’s property.
3) Robo/Telemarketing Calls — Since I have retired, I receive a multitude of aggravating robo/telemarketing calls per day causing me to want to refrain from answering my own phone.
4) Agendas — Nearly everybody seems to be pushing certain agendas while forcing others to endure endless promotions, especially on television.
5) Wokeness — My parents reared me to accept and appreciate individuals of all races. I was to look beyond the color of skin or the quality of clothing and seek to know the heart, the inner beauty. You might correctly understand this as one of my core values, learned at home and reinforced throughout life. All of the one-sided propaganda being shown over our airwaves does nothing but create and nurture more animosities.
6) Truth and Integrity — Actually, I abhor the lack of these qualities in our daily lives. There appear to be ever-increasing numbers of people willing to compromise strong moral principles by submitting illusions and outright fabrications while seeking to deceive others.
Eddie Regan
Thomasville
God doesn’t contradict himself
To the editor:
The Gospels are contradictory.
Contradictions don’t invalidate truth.
God is bigger than one Gospel.
As difficult it was to write these three statements in the affirmative, they represent both my interpretation of the gist of the Rev. Joe Blosser’s column a few weeks ago (“Open your heart, mind, to diverse tellings of history,” Feb. 11) and the reason for this response.
First of all, the Gospels are not contradictory, and determining just what a “contradiction” is may be the best place to start. A contradiction in the simplest terms, then, is a statement negated by its denial in another statement. In other words, two opposing claims cannot be true at the same time and in the same relationship. As such, though differences exist in their accounts of Christ’s life and beyond, they do not necessarily contradict one another.
Second, while contradictions may not invalidate Truth’s existence, contradictory truth claims may indeed invalidate opposing truth claims. Also, contradictions do not invalidate opposing truth claims.
See what I did there?
No right-thinking person would consider both statements true, and if not convinced, try contradicting a previous testimony before a grand jury and it will conclude that you either made a mistake — or, well, lied — but none will argue that both statements might somehow be true. They will, in fact, “obsess” over the factual or nonfactual nature of said testimony.
Finally, rather than being “too big for one Gospel,” per Blosser, God is actually too big to contradict himself. This applies even to the claims of Jesus, who declared himself the only way to properly “experience” God (John 14:6). Jesus cannot be both the only way and not the only way. Hence, any “gospel” that contradicts the ONE Gospel is false by default.
If I misunderstood Blosser’s repetitive inferences of the Gospels’ contradictions, Truth’s flexibility, and the narrowness of the Gospel, he may set the record straight.
Tony Watts
Thomasville
Come see what Girl Scouts is about
To the editor:
On March 12, the Girl Scouts will celebrate another year of bringing the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to girls, another year of truly making a difference in the lives of so many. Who would have thought that Juliette Gordon Low’s first Girl Scout troop of 18 girls in 1912 would lead to a worldwide organization that helps girls and women become the leaders of tomorrow?
At Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P), we are proud to continue the work Juliette began over 100 years ago. We are currently over 10,600 members strong and continue to add more girls to our sisterhood every day, building on the generations we have already served and continuing the momentum of our mission into the future.
We know the importance of having this all-girl environment for today’s girls. A safe place where they can learn how to navigate the world with courage and confidence, believe in themselves and others and be able to try new things in a safe setting- where success and failure are all done with the support of caring adults and forever friends. We know it’s Girl Scouts, and I want the rest of our community to know that too!
I invite you to join me in extending an open invitation to all girls throughout western and central North Carolina to become a part of the GSCP2P family and the greater Girl Scout Movement. With your commitment to making this world a better place for all girls and our dedication to providing programming and resources that lead to positive lifelong values, friendships and skills, we can and will make a difference.
I can’t wait to see where our girls’ journey takes them!
Jennifer Wilcox, CEO
Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont
