Think and then vote
To the editor:
Voting is a right, a privilege, a DUTY. The United States of America is a republic. A republic is a nation where the people vote for representatives who in turn vote the business of the government. Voting by registered voters keeps this form of government alive. (Ponder (weigh mentally; consider carefully) the candidates for all offices.
“We the People” are at a fork in the road. We must choose the path that leads to a balanced budget, control of inflation, improved low and order, our national defense.
The decisions you make in this election will affect you, your family, friends, co-workers, all of America for decades. Vote wisely.
Do you duty, vote to save America. May God continue to bless America.
Owen Moore
High Point
Re-elect Kay Cashion
To the editor:
Guilford County at-large Commissioner Kay Cashion knows firsthand the relationship of caring public schools to success in life. She grew up in rural Caswell County, and it was the influence of a public school teacher that helped her envision the possibility of becoming a highly successful citizen and productive business owner.
As our current at-large county commissioner, Kay recognizes public education as a basic asset to preparation for life. This understanding has led her to support pre-K through 12th grade and GTCC effective funding.
Commissioner Cashion does her homework and quietly works “across the aisle” and within the community to gain support for schools. She backed the $300 million bond legislation for Guilford County Schools in 2020 and the $1.7 billion bond package approved May 17, 2022. She was recently appointed to the Joint Capital Facilities Committee to facilitate and monitor the process and progress of school construction projects.
Commissioner Cashion knows that state-of-the-art public schools constitute primary factors in attracting successful businesses and cultural amenities to the community. Help me re-elect at-large Commissioner Kay Cashion.
Dot Kearns
High Point
Re-elect Cashion to county board
To the editor:
I believe it is very important that we re-elect Kay Cashion to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
Kay has served the city of High Point and Guilford County for 18 years and has always listened and worked hard to help keep the city of High Point and Guilford County a great place to live and work.
Thank you, Kay, for your great service.
Jim Morgan
High Point
Put Republicans on the school board
To the editor:
If you are thinking about voting for the same old Democrat policies and candidates running for the school board, let me remind you of a few things.
The school board admits they deferred building maintenance for decades. This is why voters approved the $1.7 BILLION school bonds package. Guilford County funds the school board. County commissioners and school board members confirm that once the school board gets the money, the county has no control over how the school board actually spends the money.
The school board has 10 years to issue the bonds and 20 years to pay them off. So a child born today will still be paying for those bonds when they are old enough to have children of their own. WOW!
Republican school board candidates Tim Allen, District 6; Linda Welborn, District 4; Crissy Pratt, District 2; and Demetria Carter, at-large, have called out the Democrat-controlled school board over their continued failure to educate students, provide safe and well-maintained schools and their inability to properly manage budgets.
Students who receive poor and substandard education are being penalized by the Democrat-controlled school board and policies. YOUR children will be ill-suited for success in life because they lack even the most basic knowledge and understanding about reading, writing, history, math and science.
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over expecting a different result. Yet that is exactly what Democrats on the school board are promoting ... more of their failed policies and unsuccessful futures for our children. If you like failing schools and educationally disadvantaged children, by all means vote for Democrats.
If you want your children and grandchildren to have an opportunity to succeed, VOTE for Republican candidates Allen, Welborn, Pratt and Carter. They have the knowledge, experience and skills and are committed to improving the lives of our children.
Ken Orms
High Point
School leaders use resources for Democrats
To the editor:
Last week Guilford County Board of Education chair Deena Hayes and vice chair Winston McGregor blatantly used their board positions to attack a small, grassroots nonprofit organization in an effort to disparage Republican school board candidates.
Hayes and McGregor accused Take Back Our Schools of illegal political actions, stating in their letter to the State Board of Elections, secretary of state and attorney general that TBOS is operating as 501c(3), even though TBOS identifies as a 501c(4). Turns out TBOS is indeed a 501c(4) as registered with the IRS and is legally able to engage in political activity.
In addition, Superintendent Whitney Oakley hosted a “Better Together” forum with faith leaders this week. The attendees, by invitation only, included Alan Sherouse, a local pastor. Sherouse is a Democrat candidate for the at-large school board seat. Why did Oakley invite Sherouse, knowing he is running for a BOE seat? Could she not have left him off the guest list considering the advantage it could have on his race? Or if it was so important to have Sherouse attend the forum, could Oakley not have waited until after the election to host the event?
Seems Dr. Oakley is working in tandem with Hayes and McGregor to undermine the voters.
Guilford County residents are aware that out of 117 Guilford County Schools schools, 59 are low-performing schools. We are aware that more than 50% of grades 3-8 students are NOT proficient in reading and math. We are aware of the discipline issues and violence in our schools. And we are aware of how badly GCS has handled the bond money, which is in essence our tax dollars.
It’s time for real leadership by honorable citizens who will do right by Guilford County residents.
Let’s elect Demetria Carter, at-large; Tim Andrew, District 6; Linda Welborn, District 4; and Crissy Pratt, District 2, for Guilford County Board of Education.
Maria Adams
Summerfield
All you need to know
To the editor:
The commission “studying” how much the city and its taxpayers should have to pay local activist groups in reparations are now asking to be paid for this “work.” To my knowledge there are no less than 10 city advisory commissions and boards staffed by roughly 75 to 80 civic-minded individuals who freely give of their time and energy to serve the city and their fellow citizens. Unless I am mistaken, not a single one of them receives any payment or stipend for their service, nor have they asked for such.
The fact that it is ONLY the members of the reparations group that are asking to be paid speaks volumes.
Richard Bostick
High Point
