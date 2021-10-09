To the editor:
I recently witnessed a video taken at a Colorado Springs District 49 School Board meeting where a Black man named Derrick Wilburn gave one of the most enlightening speeches I have heard in recent years. He first read a quote by Colin Kaepernick stating why Kaepernick would not honor our nation's flag. Then, he explained why he himself is so proud to be an American.
He is a direct descendent of the North American slave trade. On his mother's side, his ancestors were enslaved in Alabama, and on his father's side they were enslaved in Texas. His parents, his grandparents, his great-grandparents and his great-great-grandparents were all Black. According to Mr. Wilburn, neither he nor his three children are oppressed. He did say that his children are victims – of their own ignorance, their own laziness and their own poor decision making.
Wilburn travels this country from coast to coast, going wherever he wishes whenever he wishes, always being treated with dignity and respect. According to him, "Racism in America would, by and large, be dead today if it were not for certain people and institutions keeping it on life support." He also noted, "Putting critical race theory into our classrooms is not combating racism, it's fanning the flames of what little embers of racism are left in this country." He added, "I can think of nothing more damaging to a society than to tell a baby born today that she has grievances against another baby born today simply because of what their ancestors did two centuries ago."
For me, this last quote says it all: "Let racism die the death it deserves."
You may want to watch this short video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L2fGVbMYp54) in order to view for yourselves this wise man's arguments against the push for CRT.
Eddie Regan
Thomasville
