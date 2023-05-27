To the editor:

The High Point Branch of the NAACP advocates saying “NO” to so-called election integrity – “The Rise of Jim Crow.” A moment in time is upon us and “terms of endearment” that define this moment compels us – “the inalienable right for everyone to vote without threat or constraint.” Here we go again, instead of making life better and voting more accessible for North Carolinians, the war on democracy and equity continues to disrupt a North Carolina political structure admired by some and envied by others.

Trending Videos