In your Oct. 9 edition The Enterprise reported that the city had approved $50,000 as a line item for the Southwest Renewal Foundation to use towards the study, acquisition and eventual construction of a southwest city area greenway ("City approves greenway money"). And, any properties purchased with the money would be transferred to city ownership.
City Council approved this action by a vote of 7 to 2, with council members Wesley Hudson and Victor Jones dissenting. The quote attributed to council member Hudson was, “I don’t know what word you want to use – favors for friends?” No, Mr. Hudson, “favors for friends” is when you take the citizens’ hard-earned tax dollars and hand it over to so-called “nonprofit” groups that pay handsome salaries to their operators. THAT is “favors for friends,” or “graft,” to put it mildly. To my knowledge, the Southwest Renewal Foundation does not pay salaries nor stipends to any person on its strictly volunteer board. This money isn’t going towards fattening anyone’s pocket, unlike our tax dollars that the city gives to other “nonprofit” groups on a yearly basis.
Dick Bostick
High Point
