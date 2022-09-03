Learn about free school meals
To the editor:
To the editor:
As kids head back to school across North Carolina, hundreds of thousands may be facing hunger. We know that when kids face hunger, it has a long-term, negative impact on their ability to learn, stay healthy and grow up strong.
Luckily, school meal programs can help get kids the nutrition they need. Breakfasts and lunches offered during the school week are a lifeline for children from low-income families. School meal programs only work, however, when they reach the kids who need them — and this year, due to a federal rule change, parents and caregivers have to submit an application to receive free or reduced-price meals.
This year, many families are newly eligible and may not know they qualify for these meals. To receive free or reduced-price meals, families should contact their school district or visit their website for more information on how to apply.
Helen Roberts
No Kid Hungry North Carolina
